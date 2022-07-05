From the Video Vault: Zach Collaros Ruins USF’s Evening in 2009

Cincinnati Bearcats great Zach Collaros has certainly made a name for himself in the CFL. The former Bearcat has led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to two Grey Cup championships. Before enshrining himself as one of the CFL’s great, Collaros made magic at Cincinnati.

Speaking of that, the CFL is back in high gear again. Summertime CFL coverage on the ESPN family of networks is my preferred gateway drug into football season.

Today’s video vault takes the Zach Collaros story back to October 2009. When Tony Pike went down against the USF Bulls, Collaros filled in and kept our undefeated season going. He kickstarted our second half rout of South Florida with this third quarter, 75-yard touchdown scamper. We won 34-17 and I ate a large, “the meats” pizza from Papa John’s to celebrate.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. Enjoy your Tuesday morning.