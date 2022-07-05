From the Video Vault: Kevin Huber’s 2014 UC Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Longtime Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber is a great ambassador for the city of Cincinnati.

He has excelled on the field at Archbishop McNicholas, for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, and for the Bengals. More importantly, he represents the city and its institutions with class and dignity off the field.

In October 2014, UC inducted Huber into its Athletics Hall of Fame.

Huber used the opportunity to thank his teammates, many of whom have gone on to successful NFL careers, and the support staff at UC for helping him to achieve as much as he has at the collegiate and pro levels.

Best of luck to our friend Kevin this season and best of luck to the Bengals.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. Football previews forthcoming week.

