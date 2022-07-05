From the Video Vault: La Dolce Vita with Brent Celek

Now based in the great fighting city of Philadelphia, UC’s own Brent Celek is a Lexus-drivin’, Bernese Mountain Dog-walkin’, “American Bistro with a small, comforting atmosphere”-ownin’ son of a gun.

Woo!

Brent Celek was a great member of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bearcats. He is doing great things as an executive now with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now based in the great fighting city of Philadelphia, UC’s own Brent Celek is a Lexus-drivin’, Bernese Mountain Dog-walkin’, “American Bistro with a small, comforting atmosphere”-ownin’ son of a gun.

Brent Celek was a great member of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bearcats. He is doing great things as an executive now with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now based in the great fighting city of Philadelphia, UC’s own Brent Celek is a Lexus-drivin’, Bernese Mountain Dog-walkin’, “American Bistro with a small, comforting atmosphere”-ownin’ son of a gun.

Brent Celek was a great member of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bearcats. He is doing great things as an executive now with the Philadelphia Eagles.