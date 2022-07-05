 clock menu more-arrow no yes

From the Video Vault: La Dolce Vita with Brent Celek

Bearcat turned Iggle Brent Celek knows his gastro-pubs

By Clayton Trutor
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Now based in the great fighting city of Philadelphia, UC’s own Brent Celek is a Lexus-drivin’, Bernese Mountain Dog-walkin’, “American Bistro with a small, comforting atmosphere”-ownin’ son of a gun.

Brent Celek was a great member of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bearcats. He is doing great things as an executive now with the Philadelphia Eagles.

