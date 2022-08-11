Bearcats Football Preview: Though Rebuilding, Cincinnati’s Secondary Remains Strong

The 2022 edition of the Cincinnati Bearcats secondary will feel very different than its 2021 version. All-time program greats Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant are now in the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks’ training camps.

But Cincinnati still has plenty in the tank when it comes to the secondary.

Senior cornerback Arquon Bush is one of the best in the business—a versatile playmaker and onfield leader who will anchor the Bearcats’ back four.

Just as pivotal as Bush is the other returning starter in the Cincinnati secondary, senior Ja’Von Hicks. Hicks brings an old school toughness to the position and will continue to make significant contributions in the run defense.

At this point, sophomore Todd Bumphis looks to be holding down the other starting corner position. A Toledo kid, Bumphis has good size (6’0, 195) and performed well in reserve in 2021.

Senior Jacob Dingle will likely be the other starting safety. He made plenty of contributions on defense as well as on special teams last season.

While Cincinnati will likely not be as dominant defensively in 2022 as they were in 2021, this will still be a stout unit from the back to the front.