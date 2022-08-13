Cincinnati Great Jerome Ford Had Himself a Night for the Browns

Cincinnati Bearcats have known about all the things that Jerome Ford could do on the football field for a good, long time.

Last night, Cleveland Browns fans get a sense of Ford’s versatility and explosiveness.

In Cleveland’s 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ford accounted for 101 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

The showstopper came in the second quarter. Jerome Ford broke free for a 41-yard run.

Check out his other rumble from last night below:

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. More Bearcats previews coming soon.

Cincinnati Bearcats have known about all the things that Jerome Ford could do on the football field for a good, long time.

Last night, Cleveland Browns fans get a sense of Ford’s versatility and explosiveness.

In Cleveland’s 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ford accounted for 101 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.