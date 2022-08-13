Bearcats Football Preview: Bearcats Return Strong Linebacker Corps

Your Cincinnati Bearcats will be returning a strong linebacking corps in 2022.

The Pace brothers are the brass knuckles around which this corps in built.

Returning leading tackler junior Deshawn Pace and his brother junior Ivan Pace, Jr., a standout transfer from Miami (Ohio) are both sideline-to-sideline contributors. While Ivan Pace may bring more as a pass rusher, Deshawn Pace is as good in pass defense as any linebacker in the country. He led Cincinnati with 4 interceptions last season.

Senior Jaheim Thomas will also be a major contributor in the middle, a big, physical thumper of a linebacker. Expect him to have a big 2022.

Grad student Wilson Huber, who made significant contributions both on special teams and as a reserve linebacker, will bring his 6’4 250 pound frame to bear in the running game too.

Despite the losses of Darrian Beavers and Joel Dublanko from last year’s standout crew, this 2022 Cincinnati defense is still a fearsome force.