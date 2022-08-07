Bearcats Football Preview: Cincinnati’s Offensive Line Will Pave the Way in 2022

Your Cincinnati Bearcats will contend with many roster changes this season. Most obviously at quarterback and in its secondary.

Counteracting that instability is the rock of Cincinnati’s offensive line. One could make a strong argument that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Baylor Bears have the country’s top returning O-Line but I’d put my money on the Bearcats.

LT James Tunstall, LG Jeremy Cooper, C Jake Renfro, RG Lorenz Metz, and RT Dylan O’Quinn are all back. They were all excellent last year and are all bound to be forces again in 2022.

New offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli will have plenty of flexibility with building an offense around a front five that proved so adept in both the passing and running games last season. Cincinnati averaged nearly 37 points per game in large part due to this crew.

One could easily make the case that all five are the best returning player at their position in the AAC.

Among the group, Lorenz Metz, who stands at a towering 6’9 326, is something of a guard in a tackle’s body. He may be the premier talent among the group, offering the Bearcats the most versatile of their forces up front.

Jake Renfro brings a world of experience to the center position and offers tremendous leadership up front.

As a pure road grader, it is tough to top Dylan O’Quinn’s power and consistency in the run game.

Cincinnati’s fortunes in 2022 will be paved by its exemplary offensive line.