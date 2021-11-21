Filed under: Thank You Oregon, Michigan State By Clayton Trutor Nov 21, 2021, 11:04am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Thank You Oregon, Michigan State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Shan Yuqi/Xinhua via Getty Images Much obliged, Oregon. Thank you, Michigan State. It was a big help to the Bearcats yesterday that you didn’t bother to show up for your games. Well wishes for the future for both of your programs. Cincinnati Bearcats Oregon Ducks More From Down The Drive Cincinnati Trounces SMU to Impove to 11-0 Bearcats Improve to 4-0, Hit Presbyterian with a Hadouken Cincinnati Bearcats vs. SMU Mustangs: How to Watch, Stream, and Listen Fickell & Company Taking SMU Challenge Very Seriously Tough Loss for Bearcats WBB Against Ohio U David DeJulius Wows in Win over Alabama A&M Loading comments...
