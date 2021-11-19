Bearcats Improved to 4-0, Hit Presbyterian with a Hadouken

Hadouken! Hadouken!

That was the sound of my brother and I playing Street Fighter 2 on the Sega we got for Christmas while watching the 1994 Winter Olympics on TNT.

He was Ryu and I was Ken.

Last night, the Cincinnati Bearcats hadoukened Presbyterian like nobody’s business, posting a 79-45 win against the overmatched Blue Hose.

The good guys asserted their will from the outset and got everyone plenty of time in this win, Cincinnati’s fourth in four tries.

Transfer and emerging low post superstar Abdul Ado was the standout of the evening. The 7 footer forced Presbyterian to change dozens of shots and swatted plenty of others away from his position just below the rim.

It was great to see Cincinnati get out and run on the offensive end but the clampdown by the Bearcats defense was a definite sign of things to come down the road for this club.

Expect Cincinnati to retain its reputation as one of the toughest defensive teams in the county while improving its offensive rep under Miller. If Cincinnati can force turnovers (17) like they did last evening against AAC foes, expect this team to exceed expecations this winter.

Monday night is when the big tests start, as your Bearcats head to Kansas City to go head-to-head with 10th ranked Illinois.

Check back here for full coverage.

Hadouken!