David DeJulius Wows in Win over Alabama A&M

As expected, your Cincinnati Bearcats took care of business last night at home against Alabama A&M, 89-66.

The most impressive thing about the evening for the now 3-0 Bearcats was the prowess shown by David DeJulius. The senior guard showed great versatility on the offensive end last night, scoring 21 points and posting 8 buckets from long range, mid-range, and under the rim.

The diversity of his game on the offensive end will be a genuine asset to the Bearcats as they head towards the most strenuous sections of their schedule.

In the meantime, though, let’s hope the Bearcats keep piling up the wins.

Next on the agenda is Presbyterian tomorrow night. This will be another ESPN+ game and it will take place at Fifth Third Arena at 7 PM. Tickets still available.

