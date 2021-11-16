Your Tuesday Bearcat Bulletin

—Today: WBB vs Ohio at 11 am and MBB vs. Alabama A&M at 7 pm

—Thursday: MBB vs. Presbyterian at 7 pm and WBB at Utah at 9 pm

—Spread check: FB vs. Southern Methodist on 11/20 – Cincinnati by 12

—It’s Tuesday in mid-November so we know what that means – we’re waiting for the next installment of the College Football Playoff committee rankings this evening. Currently just outside the Top 4, I’m not sure many in the Queen City expect any movement. Again, keep winning and see where the chips fall.

—Jesse Spector over at Deadspin believes that if Cincinnati is not in the final Top 4 CFP rankings at the end of the season then the whole thing should be scrapped.

—Spoke with former UC star and current men’s basketball graduate assistant Kyle Washington on campus the other day. He’s earning his master’s degree in sport administration and still loves this city.

—UC Clermont Volleyball earned a USCAA national title over the weekend in Virginia Beach. Isabella Melotik and Kara Heckmuller were named to the all-tournament team and Zoe England was named the Most Valuable Player of the championships.

—Jonathan India received 29 out of 30 votes to win the National League’s rookie of the year award. The only non-first place vote came from a BBWAA Cincinnati chapter voter.

—I’ll be watching, but Friday afternoon games are weird.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



The #Bearcats regular season finale at ECU on Friday, November 26th, will air on ABC at 3:30PM. pic.twitter.com/RQjo44dBH5 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 15, 2021

—Breaking a touchdown record is memorable. Breaking a touchdown record while the current record holder is coaching you is priceless.

This is an honor and a blessing! Thank you to all the coaches, players, trainers, my family and many more people who have helped me not only on the field but off the field as well! Wouldn’t be here without any of y’all https://t.co/0s56pQ1Fpm — Desmond Ridder9️⃣ (@desmondridder) November 13, 2021

—The Post (Athens, Ohio) has a quick write-up for what Ohio U can expect against our women’s basketball team today.

—And here’s a solid preview of tonight’s Alabama A&M game at the Shoe.

—And finally, Go Bearcats!