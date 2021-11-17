Tough Loss for Bearcats WBB Against Ohio U

The Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball program suffered a tough non-conference loss late yesterday morning.

Cincinnati fell to MAC opponent Ohio University at Fifth Third Arena. With the loss to the Bobcats, the Bearcats fell to 2-1 overall on the young season.

Cincinnati looked great in the game’s opening minutes, sprinting out to a 14-2 lead but the remainder of the first half was an absolute abyss. Poor shooting (.334 for the game) and piles of turnovers (19) put the Bearcats into a massive deficit by the time they hit the locker rooms. The Bearcats trailed by the count of 45-29 at the half. Moreover, Cincinnati had no answer all evening for Bobcats guard Erica Johnson, who drained 5 three-pointers en route to 27 points.

The outcome seemed well-in-hand for the vast majority of the second half.

Nevertheless, sophomore guard Jillian Hayes lit it up once again, pounding in 17 points in 34 minutes of action.

Next on the agenda, the Bearcats head way out west for a matchup with the University of Utah on Friday evening. Check back with Down the Drive for full coverage of the contest.

Check out Bearcats coach Michelle Clark-Heard’s comments on the game below: