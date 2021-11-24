Hey Number 4 Ranked Bearcats: Do Not Overlook ECU

Yes, our Cincinnati Bearcats are now ranked number 4 in the only poll that counts. Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama are the only things keeping us from number one.

Actually, the East Carolina Pirates on Friday afternoon at 3:30 PM on ABC down in Greenville, NC is also in our way.

ECU is a much improved club. They are genuine competitors in the AAC this year, boasting a 7-4 overall record, a 5-2 mark in the league, and four game winning streak.

The Pirates’ QB Holton Ahlers is a genuine gunslinger, throwing for several hundred yards each game like it ain’t no thing.

ECU can also run the ball like nobody’s business. They have a veteran, battle-tested offensive line that provides Keaton Mitchell with plenty of room to break off big runs against pretty much everyone in the AAC. Mitchell is Darren Sproles incarnate, a short, squat back who is powerful, elusive, and explosive simultaneously.

Check out the highlights below:

Defensively, ECU is much better than in 2020. This is your quintessential bend, not break defense and serves the purposes of the Pirates quite well.

Friday afternoon will be a battle.