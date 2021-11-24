Cincinnati Falls to Arkansas in Hall of Fame Classic Final

All good things come to an end.

In this case, the good thing was Cincinnati’s undefeated run to start the 2021-2022 season. Your Cincinnati Bearcats are now 5-1 following a tough loss to an extremely impressive 13th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks team, now 5-0, in the finals of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

Cincinnati led 30-26 at the half but ended up coming up short in the second half against a fast, physical, and athletic Arkansas team.

Au’Diese Toney, Arkansas’ 6’6 guard who transferred from Pitt, did his best Corliss Williamson impersonation last night, scoring 19 points and snatching 9 rebounds. Toney was named Tournament MVP.

Toney’s most significant accomplishment was taking Bearcats star Jeremiah Davenport completely out of the game. In 22 minutes of action, Davenport went scoreless.

Bearcats guard David DeJulius came up big on the evening, scoring a game-high 24 points which kept Cincinnati in the game. Despite the Bearcats’ size in the low post, much of the blame for loss has to go to the way that Cincinnati was dominated by Arkansas on the boards. The Razorbacks outrebounded Cincinnati by a 46-32 count.

Cincinnati returns home and hosts Monmouth on Saturday at 2 PM. Check out Down the Drive for full coverage of the contest.