Cincinnati Bearcats Football History Versus ECU

This Saturday, your undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats meet up with the East Carolina Pirates for the 25th time.

The Pirates hold an overall lead in the series, 13-11.

East Carolina dominated the series between its origins in the mid 1980s and the early 2000s.

The Pirates won 12 of the first 14 contests, often overwhelming the Bearcats in their annual contests as non-conference foes (1986-1995) and members of Conference USA (1996-2004).

During the Bearcats’ salad days of the 2000s, Cincinnati turned the beat around in the series. They have dominated it in similar fashion this century to the way that ECU did in the 20th century.

The Bearcats have won 9 of the last 10 meetings, including 6 of their 7 contests as colleagues in the AAC.

In 2019, East Carolina put up a hellacious fight, going toe-to-toe with a seemingly overpowering Cincinnati club. The Bearcats escaped Greenville with a 46-43 victory.

In 2020, Cincinnati took care of business, taking East Carolina to the woodshed by the margin of 55-17.

Check out the highlights from 2020 below: