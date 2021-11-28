Bearcats Fall to Monmouth, Find Out Hawks Are No Slouches

Turns out the Monmouth Hawks are no slouches.

Your Cincinnati Bearcats fell to Monmouth by a 61-59 margin on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats shot poorly in both halves, falling under .400 for the game. Partly, this was the product of Monmouth’s pressure defense and it was partly a product of Cincinnati’s poor shot selection.

The Hawks’ on-court leader Marcus McClary took care of business all evening, scoring 18 points on 7 for 14 shooting. He was judicious in his shot selection, hitting both of his three-point attempts. Monmouth went nine deep on their bench and found significant contributions up and down the lineup. Guard Shavar Reynolds hit 6 of 7 shots and scored 14 points in just 17 minutes of action.

Cincinnati simply couldn’t generate points from their front court. The Bearcats’ twin towers of Hayden Koval and Abdul Ado combined for just 5 points. David DeJulius and Mika Adams-Woods got into double figures but the rest of the team failed to get much going offensively.

Let’s move on from this one and look ahead to the now 5-2 Bearcats’ visit to Miami Ohio on Wednesday night.

