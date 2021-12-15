Bearcats Return to Form Versus Florida A&M

Your Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team returned to form last evening.

Wes Miller’s team took care of business just as they should have against a clearly overmatched Florida A&M Rattlers team.

The 77-50 margin of victory felt like less than the actual difference between the clubs. Apparently, Miller put the team through hell in their Monday practice and the team responded admirably.

Cincinnati got contributions from their starters (most notably Jeremiah Davenport, who posted 16 points) as well as their bench. Forward Ody Oguama came into his own in particular, posting 9 points and snatching 8 rebounds.

The Bearcats led by a dozen at the half, 34-22, and they never looked back in this contest.

Cincinnati’s schedule looks good in the immediate future. The Bearcats have another advantageous home matchup on Saturday. They face off with a Texas Southern club against whom they will be heavily favored.

