Cincinnati WBB Beats Chattanooga 63-52

The Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball team built a big lead early on the road. After some second and third quarter hiccups, Cincinnati did enough to outlast Chattanooga, 63-52.

The Bearcats, now 6-4, jumped out to a 16-3 advantage in the first quarter at McKenzie Arena against the now 1-11 Chattanooga Mocs.

Freshman guard Braylyn Milton got the early offensive explosion going, pumping in a pair of early baskets to help Cincinnati take control early. Milton ended the evening with a game-high 18 points.

Cincinnati also got double-figure contributions from sophomore guard Akira Levy (14 points) and junior Caitlyn Wilson (10). All told, 12 Bearcats played and 8 of them scored.

One of the main reasons that Chattanooga was able to make a game of this was UC’s poor shooting in the second and third periods. The Bearcats shot less than 20 percent in the second quarter and 40 percent in the third. Chattanooga kept the lead under 10 for much of this time period.

UC returns to action on this Sunday, December 19th, at Fifth Third Arena. At 2 PM, they will play host to North Carolina A&T. If you can’t make it, the game will be televised on ESPN+.