Cincinnati and Alabama by the Numbers

We sit less than two weeks away from the Cotton Bowl Classic.

As we ramp up our coverage of the game, let’s look at 10 numbers that will help to frame the College Football Playoff contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

7: The number of times Alabama has won against the spread this season.

8: The number of times that Cincinnati has won against the spread.

10: That’s the number of giveaways Alabama has this season. Cincinnati’s secondary will need to find a way to pry the ball away from Bryce Young and his cadre of offensive weapons.

13.5: As of this moment, Cincinnati is a 13.5 point underdog to Alabama over at Draft Kings.com.

22.3: Alabama’s average margin of victory this season.

23.1: Cincinnati’s average margin of victory.

32: That’s the number of takeaways our ball-hawking Bearcats have secured this season. The good guys will need several on New Year’s Eve to secure a win.

1885: Cincinnati’s first year as a football program.

1892: Alabama’s first year as a football program.

105,000: the number of people likely to be in attendance at the Cotton Bowl Classic on New Year’s Eve at AT&T Stadium.