As we get prepared for the Cincinnati Bearcats’ matchup in the College Football Playoff with the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Cotton Bowl Classic, I think it is important to get a sense of where the Bearcats stand in Vegas’ mind.

As of this moment, Cincinnati is a 13.5 point underdog to Alabama over at Draft Kings.com.

I project that this line tightens as we get closer to kickoff.

The more that the country gets to know the story of our Bearcats, the more likely they are to embrace this team as the underdog of underdogs against the genuine name brand in college football.

Over the next two weeks, we will be breaking down the specifics of the game, position by position. Angle by angle.

I believe that Cincinnati has a puncher’s chance in this game if they can find a way to keep control of the football and Cincinnati’s secondary can prevent any massive outbreaks by Bama’s vaunted offense.