From the Video Vault: Dontonio Wingfield

He may have been a one-and-done, but Dontonio Wingfield generated some serious excitement during his lone year on the UC campus.

Here are some highlights from his debut for the Bearcats during the 1993-1994 season—specifically, a Preseason NIT game against Butler. The Bearcats defeated the Bulldogs handily in this November 17th, 1993 contest. Wingfield led the way with one of the most impressive debuts in NCAA history: 30 points and 12 rebounds. Wingfield’s 30 points broke Oscar Robertson’s UC record for most points scored in a debut performance.

Wingfield was a second round pick of the Seattle Supersonics in 1994 and spent four years in the Association playing for both Seattle and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thank you all for your support for Down the Drive. More Cincinnati Bearcats content soon.

