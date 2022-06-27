From the Video Vault: Connor Barwin is a Badass

Connor Barwin is a classic badass.

Today’s video vault bears witness to Barwin’s power, strength, and explosiveness. It is workout footage from the 2013 Savage Olympics at DeFranco’s Gym in Austin, Texas, one of the nation’s premier workout facilities for professional athletes.

Joining Barwin in the video is his former Houston Texans teammate, Brian Cushing, who is pretty powerful himself.

UC’s Connor Barwin dominated the Big East in 2008, recording 12 sacks and earning all-conference honors. Not bad for a guy who started his college career as a tight end.

Barwin spent ten seasons in the NFL (2009-2018) and is now a director of player development for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Check out his badassery below.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. Preseason football coverage commences later this week.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Philadelphia Eagles

Houston Texans

New York Giants

DeFrancos Gym

Quite a resume