From the Video Vault: Think for Yourself

Jeff Austin is a UC man.

He studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music before joining up with the Yonder Mountain String Band, the leaders of progressive bluegrass movement of the aughts.

From the video vault this evening, UC’s Jeff Austin leads the Yonder Mountain String Band through the Beatles’ “Think for Yourself.”

I, for one, don’t much approve of a UC man spending his time fiddling with the Beatles. If you recall, the Beatles caused a lot of trouble in the Queen City back in ‘64. Those mop-topped hooligans almost ruined the reputation of Cincinnati.

