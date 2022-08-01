Bearcats Football Preview: Fickell Confirms QB Battle on in Bearcats Camp

Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell appeared on the Rich Eisen Show. Not surprisingly, the question of Cincinnati’s quarterback controversy came up.

Fickell conceded that an Evan Prater-Ben Bryant quarterback battle will be on in camp. He did not indicate a leader. Instead, he asserted that both players have the genuine respect of the entire team. Both looked strong in the Spring and the contest is apparently ongoing.

Ben Bryant strikes me as being the leader in the competition, simply due to his experience. He threw for more than 3,000 yards last season at Eastern Michigan while Prater threw just 11 passes last season while backing up Ridder.

Keeping a player of Prater’s pedigree on the bench, though, will be easier to say than to actually do.

Whomever gets the nod will have a serious test once the games get real on September 3rd at Arkansas.

Either QB will have a cadre of excellent receivers with Tra Tucker, Tyler Scott, and Jadon Thompson along with TE Josh Whyle.