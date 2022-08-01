Bearcats Football Preview: Bearcats are Always a Great Bet

As we get rolling with the Bearcats preseason football preview, let’s take a look back at how Cincinnati has performed for gamblers in the past few seasons.

Cincinnati has proven to be one of the steadiest teams against the spread in recent years. Using the conventional Vegas betting lines from the past three years, Cincinnati has been excellent for people making wagers.

In 2019, Cincinnati was 9-5 against the spread.

In 2020, the Bearcats were 6-3.

In 2021, your Cincinnati Bearcats were an impressive 8-5.

Projections across Vegas place Cincinnati as a 9 or a 10 win team this year. That seems a bit low to me. The AAC seems to get better every year but the Bearcats return a strong supporting cast. The most evident questions come from the secondary and, of course, at quarterback. The opening game at Arkansas is a very tough one. But I envision Cincinnati working on for people making wagers once again in 2022.