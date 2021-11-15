SMU Has the Best Offense Cincinnati Has Faced This Year

Yes, SMU gives up a lot of points.

But the 8-2 Mustangs’ offense is a genuine terror and something that Bearcats finds should find concerning as they look ahead to Saturday’s game.

Few teams can stretch the field like the Mustangs. Their cadre of receivers, which includes a trio of tough, fast targets in Danny Gray, Rashee Rice, and Reggie Roberson Jr., is full of guys that would be the number one receiver on most of the teams in the AAC. SMU’s tight end. SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra is more than sure handed. He will almost certainly be catching passes on Sunday in the near future.

Everyone in Cincinnati’s vaunted secondary will be put to the test by this bunch.

It’s no schlub throwing them the ball either. Mordecai is not only handsome as hell. He has great instincts as a passer and seems to be one of the most refined decision makers in college football. He does not have a cannon of an arm but he is whipsmart in the pocket. And he seems to stay remarkably clean in every game I’ve seen them play. This offensive line in front of him is doing fantastic work.

That’s not even mentioning the Mustangs’ two-headed and irresistible rushing attack. Senior Tre Siggers is solid and steady between the tackles while slighter sophomore Ulysses Bentley IV is always apt to hit a home run.

I would not be surprised to see the total offense for this game end up in four figures or the total score end up in three figures.

The Cincinnati Bearcats defense better be ready come Saturday.