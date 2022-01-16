Bearcats Come From Behind, Beat Shockers 61-57

WICHITA — In a deliberately paced contest at Wichita’s Charles Koch Arena, the Cincinnati Bearcats scored a significant conference road win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The 61-57 victory, a come-from-behind win, improved Cincinnati’s overall mark to 13-5 and their AAC record to 3-2.

Wichita State (9-7 overall, 0-4 in the AAC) held a 31-28 advantage at the half but Wes Miller’s Bearcats never let them take control. Big man Hayden Koval hit several biggies for the Bearcats this afternoon, netting 13 points. Twelve of those points came courtesy of the three-point line.

David DeJulius posted 18 points in this back-and-forth contest which featured sub .400 shooting from both clubs and a slower pace of play than what Bearcats fans have seen from their team of late.

Cincinnati returns home this week and returns to action on Thursday evening, playing host to Tulsa in another AAC contest. Check back with Down the Drive for full coverage of the affair.