Beat Temple Tonight!

Your streaking Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team has a big one tonight. Our Bearcats are in the great fighting city of Philadelphia preparing for a matchup with the Temple Owls.

7 PM on ESPNU or if you happen to be on the east coast, head on over to the Liacouras Center.

UC enters on a three-game winning streak. Currently, Wes Miller’s club boasts a 14-5 mark and a 4-2 record in the American Athletic Conference.

In tonight’s separation game, Cincinnati looks to assert themselves at the top of the league standings, putting some distance between themselves and the 10-6 and 3-2 in the league Temple Owls.

Check back with Down the Drive for full coverage of the contest.

When you approach the weights, you don’t do so with a sensitivity. You do it with a war-like attitude.

That’s how Lyle Alzado did it when he went to war with the weights.