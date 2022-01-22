Congrats to Former Bearcats Assistant Zac Taylor

Cincinnati 19

Tennessee 16

Former Cincinnati Bearcats assistant Zac Taylor is now in esteemed company.

Forrest Gregg. Sam Wyche. Zac Taylor. The three Cincinnati Bengals coaches that have guided the franchise to the AFC title game. Here’s hoping that Zac is also the third to bring them to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals do owe Mike Vrabel a ride off the field on their shoulders for some of those decisions though.

Life is just a highway and the soul is just a car. Objects in the rearview mirror may appear closer than they are.

