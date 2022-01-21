Wes Miller and the Bearcats are Right on Track

Cincinnati’s rout last night of Tulsa was the latest piece of evidence that Wes Miller has the Bearcats basketball program back on the right track.

The 90-69 beatdown of Tulsa at Fifth Third Arena provided ample evidence that this team not only can take control of a game but can also finish off an opponent.

The aspect of the 14-5 (4-2 in the AAC) Cincinnati Bearcats performance last night that impressed the most was their ability to consistently shoot accurately—both inside and outside the perimeter. Cincinnati shot nearly 50 percent from the field and 55 percent from beyond the arc.

Cincinnati has the size, length, and depth to compete in the American. As we head towards the midway point of the conference slate, Cincinnati is just a game-and-a-half behind Houston’s juggernaut and a game behind a thoroughly impressive SMU team. The Bearcats look primed to win well in excess of 20 games and get back to the NCAA Tournament.