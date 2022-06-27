From the Video Vault: Baseball the Pete Rose Way

Winning, Hustle, and Fun is Baseball the Pete Rose Way.

Sit down in front of your computer for one hour.

Let Pete Rose teach you how to hit, field, and carry yourself on and off the field.

I got this video for Christmas in 1987. Every time I make a major life decision, I sit down and watch this video in search of guidance. I use “Baseball the Pete Rose Way” as a self-help video. Pete Rose has never steered me wrong.

He is my Tony Robbins, my streetwise Hercules who fights the rising odds, my Craig T. Nelson in shining armor.

He is my Tony Robbins, my streetwise Hercules who fights the rising odds, my Craig T. Nelson in shining armor.

He is my Tony Robbins, my streetwise Hercules who fights the rising odds, my Craig T. Nelson in shining armor.

He is my Tony Robbins, my streetwise Hercules who fights the rising odds, my Craig T. Nelson in shining armor.

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Bearcats