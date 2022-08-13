Bearcats Football Preview: Malik Vann Leads Beefy Cincinnati D-Line

Your Cincinnati Bearcats defense will have a robust front. Sure, Myjai Sanders and Curtis Brooks are no longer there but that’s ok.

It will be hard to top the production and performance of that 2021 defensive front.

Brooks and Sanders kickstarted Cincinnati’s pass rush.

It is unlikely that Cincinnati will mount the pressure they did last year but this will be a bigger defensive front.

Defensive end Jabari Taylor is a stout, 6’1 280 pound run-oriented presence. 300 pound Jowon Briggs is a classic war daddy.

The most dynamic presence on Cincinnati’s defensive line will be veteran Malik Vann, who is not the pass rusher that either Sanders or Brooks were. But the senior is a veteran leader and arguably a more immovable object at defensive end that either of the now-departed Bearcats d-linemen.

The ability of this crew to compete at the point of attack will facilitate the success of the rest of the defense.