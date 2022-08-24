Opponent First Look: SMU

The Cincinnati Bearcats are in for a tussle with the SMU Mustangs this season. New head coach Rhett Lashlee has a cadre of offense weapons coming back. QB Tanner Mordecai was the leading passer in the American Athletic Conference last season, averaging better than 300 yards per game while tossing 39 touchdowns. Wideout Rashee Rice is an NFL go-to guy in the making. The Mustangs have plenty of excellent WR talent alongside Rice too.

There is a robust offensive returning to protect this crew, including three solid starters from last year.

The defense is a definitive question mark as it was last season. Three starters return from a unit that wasn’t especially good last year, particularly against the pass. SMU will have plenty of shootouts in 2022.

Let’s hear Coach Rhett Lashlee weigh in on the way camp has been going for the Mustangs. Cincinnati visits Dallas on October 22nd.