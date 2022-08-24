Opponent First Look: UCF

UCF recently named Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee their starting quarterback.

Back in 2019, this dude ran for 1,000 yards as the starting QB for Ole Miss and started eight games.

He is going to be a fearsome force for our Cincinnati Bearcats to handle.

Gus Malzahn has got himself a talented team. They UCF Knights return the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball from a 9-4 team.

WR/occasional wingback Ryan O’Keefe is one of the most versatile weapons in the country. He caught 84 balls last year while adding nearly 300 yards on the ground.

This veteran Central Florida defense is led by Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, who made 100 tackles last year from the linebacker position.

Donning a sweet hat, Gus Malzahn announces that Mr. Plumlee will be his starting QB, citing his ability to create when things break down. Check out his comments on this excellent UCF team.

Our guys will face them on October 29th.