Opponent First Look: Arkansas

I’ve been having nightmares all off season.

These nightmares have centered around our Cincinnati Bearcats and their opening weekend trip to Fayetteville to face off with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

As you already knew, this team is no joke.

They are fast, physical, and hungry. After years of treading water, head coach Sam Pittman has this team looking like a Razorbacks team of old. He has two fantastic coordinators in Kendal Briles on offense and Barry Odom on defense.

And this club is laden with talent on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Quarterback KJ Jefferson is like a 250-pound version of a Mack Truck with an accurate throwing arm. His 21-4 TD to interception ratio was ridiculous! He also powered his way to a team-high 664 yards last season and could well end up a Heisman contender.

Leading the way is a big, badass, and bodacious offensive line featuring four returning starters. These are quintessential SEC lineman who are fast, massive, and have a mean streak.

Arkansas has a pair of robust running backs in thunderous Dominique Johnson and lighting-fast Rocket Sanders. The Razorbacks no longer have NFL talent Traylon Brooks at wide receiver but a cadre of talent at receiver and end will fill the void in the passing game.

On defense, Arkansas has a veteran secondary and solid linebacking corps but a lack of experience on the defensive front. If Cincinnati is to exploit a weakness, Arkansas’ defensive front may be the place.

Sideline-to-sideline tackling machine Bumper Pool will be the man to watch on the Arkansas defense.

We’ll get more into the nuts and bolts of the Razorbacks as the game approaches.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive.