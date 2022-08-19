Opponent First Look: Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State is one of the scariest games on the Cincinnati Bearcats’ schedule. A quintessential trap game, the Bearcats’ matchup with the KSU Owls comes one week after the showdown with Arkansas. Beyond the logistics of this particular contest, Kennesaw State is a fierce opponent, ranked as highly as number 5 in preseason FCS polls. This club could beat plenty of FBS teams any week.

They also boast one of the best multi-purpose QBs in all of college football. Xavier Shephard led FCS in rushing touchdowns with 23 last season while tossing in 15 touchdown passes. He is probably the best quarterback in all of FCS and could well end up playing on Sundays, if not playing against perennial FCS champ North Dakota State in the Frisco Bowl on January 7th. Last season, Kennesaw State made it to the second round of the FCS playoffs, falling to East Tennessee State. The Owls are the clear favorite in the Atlantic Sun Conference, ahead of a strong Jacksonville State team coached by longtime bigtime college coach, Ric Rodriguez.

The Owls may not match up on the offensive front or defensive front with Cincinnati but expected Mr. Shephard and company to give Cincinnati a game.