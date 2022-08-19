Opponent First Look: Miami (Ohio)

Seasons change.

But Chuck Martin persists.

And so do our rivals from Miami Ohio. Mr. Martin has built himself a solid program with the Redhawks. Miami won the MAC in 2019 and won 7 games in 2021. They are returning 14 starters from last year’s decent team. Foremost in the cluster is veteran signal caller Brett Gabbert, who is a consistent and accurate passer in the pro style. Four of the Redhawks’ five starting offensive linemen from last season return as well as the majority of their receiving and rushing yards.

On defense, senior middle linebacker Ryan McWood is the heart and soul and will make about a million tackles this year. The defensive front is awfully young for the Redhawks and will almost certainly get manhandled by Cincinnati. The secondary is no great shakes either. If anything keeps Miami out of the top spot in the MAC, it will likely be their pedestrian defense. They will be able to score with the best of them, at least in the MAC. I fully anticipate them giving the Cincinnati Bearcats their best shot as well.