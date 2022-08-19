Opponent First Look: Indiana

I have no idea what to think of the Indiana Hoosiers in 2022.

I hardly recognize any of the prospective names on their offense this year. Which may be a good thing, as the Hoosiers finished last in the Big Ten in total offense in 2021.

They’ve brought in QB whisperer Walt Bell to work with whomever ends up getting the nod at Indiana, something that remains unclear as of now. Michael Penix, Jr. is off to Washington, so it will be someone new.

Nevertheless, I find it hard to believe this will be a 2-10 team once again. The defense is laden with veterans including robust ends Myles Jackson and Cal-Berkeley transfer J.H. Tevis—a pretty bodacious pass rushing tandem. Linebacker Cam Jones is a stone cold badass. The secondary returns four starters from last year—most significantly, Tiawan Mullen, a cornerback who excels in both pass coverage and as a tackler. I find it hard to believe that Tom Allen’s team won’t be going bowling in 2022 and I know for a fact that they will give our Cincinnati Bearcats a legitimate fight on September 24th at Nippert.