Bearcats Football Preview: Cincinnati Has a Serious Retinue of Pass Catchers

Your Cincinnati Bearcats will have no shortage of pass-catching targets in 2022. Whether it is Evan Prater or Ben Bryant primarily receiving the snaps, either QB will have plenty of weapons at wide receiver and tight end.

Cincinnati has one of the best tight end groups in the country.

Two veteran Bearcats tight ends are on the watch list for the John Mackey Award.

Last season, Cincinnati native Whyle was a safety valve for Desmond Ridder, snagging 25 catches and 320 yards while grabbing six touchdowns.

While Springfield, Ohio’s Leonard Taylor grabbed 28 balls for 268 yards and scored 4 touchdowns.

Both are battle-tested seniors and ready to contribute all season.

At wide receiver, Cincinnati benefits from grad transfer Nick Mardner. Named to the Fred Biletnikoff Award short list, Mardner led Hawaii in receiving yards and touchdown receptions, capping off a successful four-year stint with the Rainbow Warriors. Mardner is a steady Eddie safety valve type, much like Josh Whyle.

Mardner will be complementing an already solid receiver corps. Senior Tre Tucker is the team’s leading returning player in terms of receptions. He is a classic possession receiver. Junior Tyler Scott will be the team’s top deep threat, having averaged better than 17 yards per catch while scoring 5 touchdowns last season.

Scott will opening things up for the remainder of Cincinnati’s receiving corps, which will help the team move the chains methodically.