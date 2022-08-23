Opponent First Look: Tulsa

Your Cincinnati Bearcats begin October with a trip to the great state of Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Last season, the highly esteemed Philip Montgomery brought Tulsa to another bowl game, garnering them a 30-17 win over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The win gave Tulsa a 7-6 mark on the season.

This is certainly a young Tulsa club with just 7 returning offensive and defensive starters. The defense is particularly thin.

Trying to stop the Bearcats will be a highly inexperienced secondary that replaces the steady, veteran unit from last season. Corner Tyon Davis is the only veteran on the Golden Hurricane’s back end.

The best player that Tulsa can boast on defensive in veteran tackling machine Justin Wright, who has been a stalwart at middle linebacker for the Golden Hurricane. Expect him to figure in on tons of tackles.

Despite some significant losses on offense, second-year starter Davis Brin leads a unit that should be able to put up some points. Brin completed nearly 60 percent of his passes last year and threw for better than 3,000 yards. He has a deep receiving corps that will cause many teams trouble, particularly duo of Keylon Stokes (an interior menace) and longer and leaner JuanCarlos Santana.

Tulsa will certainly put Cincinnati to the test, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.