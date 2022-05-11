Curtis Brooks Will Bring Home the Bacon for the Colts

What a steal the Indianapolis Colts got in the sixth round. At number 216, the Colts picked the simultaneously stout and mobile D-Tackle Curtis Brooks. Brooks was a genuine producer for the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2021, registering 7.5 sacks from a down-lineman position.

Brooks is an old fashioned War Daddy, a disruptive force on the interior who will pay dividends well beyond his sixth round pay grade. Brooks plays with emotion and demonstrated an ability to rise to the occasion in big games throughout his career against Georgia, Houston, and SMU.

The Colts strike me as having had a strong draft, in part because they selected a pair of career-ling producers from the Bearcats. Back in round two, the Colts snagged a safety valve for Matt Ryan in Alec Pierce, who has professional-like consistency, a trait he shares with Curtis Brooks.

