Seahawks Select a Genuine Gamer in Coby Bryant

At number 109, the Seattle Seahawks selected Cincinnati Bearcats great Coby Bryant, winner of the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award.

Bryant possesses lightning-fast speed (4.48 at the combine) and he is a long and lean defender. He was a consistent contributor throughout his career at Cincinnati. His tackling may need to improve to compete at the NFL level but the Seahawks could not ask for a better defender.

It is amazing to me that Bryant didn’t go until the fourth round. Bryant will be a fantastic contributor to the Seahawks, a team that has as great a tradition of secondary play as any team in professional football.

A legend at Cleveland’s Glenville High School, Bryant himself comes from a family with a great football tradition. His brother Christian was played in the NFL from 2014-2017 as a safety after a successful career at Ohio State.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. Got some big baseball for the Bearcats this weekend.