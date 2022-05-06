 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Seahawks Select a Genuine Gamer in Coby Bryant

By Clayton Trutor
2021 American Conference Championship - Houston v Cincinnati Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

At number 109, the Seattle Seahawks selected Cincinnati Bearcats great Coby Bryant, winner of the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award.

Bryant possesses lightning-fast speed (4.48 at the combine) and he is a long and lean defender. He was a consistent contributor throughout his career at Cincinnati. His tackling may need to improve to compete at the NFL level but the Seahawks could not ask for a better defender.

It is amazing to me that Bryant didn’t go until the fourth round. Bryant will be a fantastic contributor to the Seahawks, a team that has as great a tradition of secondary play as any team in professional football.

A legend at Cleveland’s Glenville High School, Bryant himself comes from a family with a great football tradition. His brother Christian was played in the NFL from 2014-2017 as a safety after a successful career at Ohio State.

