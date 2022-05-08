UPSET ALERT! Bearcats Baseball Takes 2 of 3 at Tulane

Your Cincinnati Bearcats finally broke through this weekend. Much of this up and down Spring has seemed like a team that was living to run and running to live. Finally all of power hitting has come to fruition against a big time opponent.

Cincinnati went down to New Orleans and took 2 out of 3 against an excellent Tulane team that now sits 10 games above .500.

Cincinnati and Tulane split the Friday and Saturday contests.

On Sunday afternoon, four Bearcats homeruns buoyed Cincinnati to victory. The bullpen did just enough to hang on for an 8-7 win. In victory, Cole Harting, Ryan Nicholson, Kameron Guidry, and Cam Scheler all went deep.

The win improved Cincy’s mark to 19-25 overall and 9-9 in the AAC, good for middle of the pack.

Big week ahead for the Bearcats. It starts on Wednesday at 11 AM as Cincinnati plays host to Northern Kentucky. Check it out at the UC Baseball Stadium or on ESPN+. Full coverage here,