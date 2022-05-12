Cincinnati Bearcats Baseball Pounds NKU

Your Cincinnati Bearcats took care of business on Wednesday late morning/early afternoon.

Cincinnati took Northern Kentucky University (NKU) to the woodshed, pummeling the Norsemen by a score of 12-6.

The win improved your Cincinnati Bearcats overall mark to 20-25 with one final regular season home series upcoming this weekend. In a pregame for three games against Memphis, Cincinnati unleashed offensive mayhem on their neighbors to the south.

Cole Harting hit a pair of homeruns for the Cincinnati Bearcats while our main man, sophomore catcher Cam Scheler also took one deep.

Ryan Steckline got the win and improved his mark for the season to 3-0.

Big games on the horizon for the Bearcats this weekend and big news ahead for Down the Drive. Please stayed posted and thank you as always for your support. It is always a pleasure to present you with good news about our beloved Cincinnati Bearcats.