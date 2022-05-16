Memphis Takes 2 of 3 from Bearcats Baseball

Senior Day was a rough one for the Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team.

Playing in their final date at the UC Baseball Stadium, Cincinnati fell 13-1 to a Memphis team that just came out and hit them with a hadouken.

A five-run third inning spelled the demise for the Bearcats, who fell to 21-27 overall with the loss and 10-11 in the American Athletic Conference.

Senior Day went well for second baseman Wyatt Stapp, who slapped out two hits as part of a 7 for 14 weekend.

The weekend started brightly, as Cincinnati took the opener 6-3, thanks in large part to senior starting pitcher Beau Keathley, making his final start at UC Baseball Stadium, pitched a nine-inning complete game for the win.

Game 2 was not so bright, as Cincinnati lost 7-3 though our man Griffin Merritt homered and doubled in the game.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. Big week ahead. Last week of the regular season. Tuesday night, we’re playing in Columbus against Ohio State. We’re spending the weekend in Orlando with UCF.