Bearcats Baseball Falls to Ohio State, 5-3

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team put up a valiant effort last evening down in Columbus.

The Cincinnati Bearcats hit three solo home runs but still lost 5-3 to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Our guys J.P. Sponseller, Kerrington Cross, and Kameron Guidry all homered.

But that wasn’t enough. The Buckeyes scored 2 in the sixth and 2 in the seventh to secure the win.

The loss drops Cincinnati’s overall mark to 21-28 heading into an abbreviated weekend series against UCF. The games in Orlando at Central Florida have been moved to a Thursday doubleheader and a TBA on Friday.

Check back with Down the Drive for more details on these contests, the last ones of the regular season.

Thanks as always for your support for our site. More football coverage is on the way very soon. Position previews. Opponent previews. All of that good stuff will be here in the coming weeks.