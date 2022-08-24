Opponent First Look: USF Will Be Much Improved

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be in for a fight against USF this season. The Bulls have reloaded after two years of taking their lumps under head coach Jeff Scott.

They veterans across the board on both sides of the ball and return 17 starters (9 offensive, 8 defensive) from last season.

Listen in on head coach Jeff Scott talking about his team’s successful camp and their preparations for BYU, their opening game.

I predict that USF knocks off BYU in the opener.

Cincinnati will play host to the Bulls on October 8th at Nippert Stadium.

