Bearcats Beat Tulane 8-1, Face ECU in 2nd AAC Tourney Game

Our man Griffin Merritt single-handedly bested Tulane in the opening game of the AAC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday. Merritt belted 2 home runs in the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bearcats’ 8-1 win over fifth-seeded Tulane.

Beau Keathley pitched a complete game, surrendering just 1 run and earning his fifth win of the season.

The good guys face off with nationally-ranked East Carolina today at 1 PM. The game will be available on ESPN+ for those who can’t make it to Clearwater, Florida. Win or lose, there will be another game to play as this is a double-elimination tournament.

We will have full coverage of the contest later today. Plenty of great new football content coming up too.