Cincinnati Wins 2 of 3 From UCF, Gets 4th Seed in AAC Tourney

Your Cincinnati Bearcats won 2 out of 3 on Thursday and Friday against UCF.

The Bearcats split the Thursday doubleheader down in Orlando. On Friday, the Bearcats came from behind to win 6-5.

Paul Komistek and Griffin Merritt both banged out two hits. Our man J.P. Sponseller hit the sacrifice fly which won the game for Cincinnati. Grad pitcher Tristan Weaver was the real hero, pitching seven innings of relief and giving up just two runs.

The victory improved the Bearcats overall record to 23-29 and their league record to 12-12. The series win locked up the number 4 seed for the Bearcats in the upcoming AAC Tourney. Cincinnati will kickoff the double-elimination tournament in Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday. Cincinnati will kickoff the tournament at 9 AM on Tuesday against fifth-seeded Tulane.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. We will have daily coverage of the AAC Tournament.