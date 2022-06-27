From the Video Vault: Kay to Kelce for the Win!

Cincinnati football is going to have a great season. Despite a tough schedule, we are going to finish strong too.

Just like the Bearcats did in the December 2012 Belk Bowl.

A more-than-game Duke Blue Devils team played us tough. In the end, a dart from Brandon Kay to Travis Kelce that turned into an 83-yard touchdown pass sealed the 48-34 win for the Bearcats.

I'm thinking 12-0 regular season.

